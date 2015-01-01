Abstract

Overstreet, S., McNeeley, S., & Lapsey Jr, D. S. (2021). Can Victim, Offender, and Situational Characteristics Differentiate Between Lethal and Non-Lethal Incidents of Intimate Partner Violence Occurring Among Adults? Homicide Studies, 25(3), 220-238. https://doi.org/10.1177/1088767920959402



On page 226, at the end of the second paragraph, the following text was incorrect: "Fifth, victim's resident status was a binary variable indicating whether the victim was a legal resident of the United States (coded as 0) or a non-legal resident (coded as 1)." It should have read "Fifth, victim's resident status was a binary variable indicating whether the victim is a resident meaning the victim maintains his/her permanent home for legal purposes in the locality (i.e., town, city, or community) where the crime occurred (coded as 0) or a non-resident (coded as 1)."



On page 227, in the third line of the second paragraph, the following text was incorrect: "The majority of victims were legal residents of the United States (91%)". It should have read, "The majority of victims were residents of the locality where the crime occurred (91%)."

