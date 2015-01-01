Abstract

In recent years, the use of roundabouts in road networks has reflected a sustainable and modern solution for traffic intersections. Their implementation, integrated design, and proper evaluation are a necessity to achieve their beneficial results. According to the latest edition of the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM) and the Highway Capacity and Quality Service (HCQS), a comprehensive evaluation of a roundabout is based on the interchangeable use of the LOS (level of service) and QOS (quality of service). Both manuals describe the LOS criteria, which are the same as those currently used for unsignalized at-grade intersections, while the QOS methodological description and criteria are not specifically defined. The quality of service, which corresponds to road users' perceived satisfaction, is determined by identifying and evaluating certain factors that have an impact on users. While the previous work on evaluating the quality of roundabouts is limited, this work aimed to present and evaluate the concept of QOS for urban roundabouts in Greece and to assess the factors that affect drivers' perceived feeling of comfort. The methodology used for the research, included data collection via an on-line questionnaire addressed to the users of the Greek road network and a statistical analysis based on the performance of six latent variables named quality components (exploratory factor analysis). A structural equation model (SEM) was used to determine the causal relationship between primary factors and quality components. It was noted that the SEM cannot predict the travel behavior but it has ability to express relationships between unobserved and observed variables. The results of the revealed model are of great value for the development of: (a) a comprehensive conceptual framework of the QOS and (b) a critical analysis of the parameters that should be considered for the assessment of the QOS of a roundabout. Identifying the factors that influence road users' perception in terms of safety and comfort (quality of service) leads to a better knowledge and understanding of the road network characteristics that are important to road users and that influence their behavior and level of satisfaction.

