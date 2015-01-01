Abstract

This study examines the relationship between travel modes and the attitudes of residents and travelers around mass transit stations. The importance of this study was emphasized by considering that the attitudes toward residence could affect future travel and relocation considerations. In particular, the outbreak of COVID-19 may have a significant effect on their relationship. To investigate the direct and indirect effects before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderated mediation model was used to test the hypothesis of this study by three-step approach analysis. The attitude toward residence was defined to test the hypothesis of the mediator, and the walking distance to the nearest mass transit station was employed to identify the level of the moderator. The results indicated that the attitude toward residence mediated the relationship between the attitude toward travel mode and travel mode behavior. The sensitivity of COVID-19 accurately reflects the various effects on travel mode. Moreover, multi-group analyses show that walking distance moderators have a direct effect on attitudes toward travel mode and travel mode behavior as well as the attitude toward residence.

