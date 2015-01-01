|
Citation
|
Bhuiya MMR, Hasan MMU, Keellings DJ, Mohiuddin H. Future Transp. 2022; 2(2): 328-346.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we aimed to evaluate the performance of various machine learning (ML) classifiers to predict mode choice of movement-challenged persons (MCPs) based on data collected through a questionnaire survey of 384 respondents in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The mode choice set consisted of CNG-driven auto-rickshaw, bus, walking, motorized rickshaw, and non-motorized rickshaw, which was found as the most prominent mode used by MCPs. Age, sex, income, travel time, and supporting instrument (as an indicator of the level of disability) utilized by MCPs were explored as predictive variables.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dhaka; machine learning; mode choice; movement-challenged person; persons with disability