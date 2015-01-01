|
Ramli N, Ghani NA, Ahmad N, Hashim IHM. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(5): 2305-2338.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
In modelling human behavior during a fire, one has to deal with uncertainties regarding the psychological response due to limited or incomplete knowledge database. The purpose of this paper is to develop a new fuzzy Bayesian Network framework to model causal relationship of psychological response at the initial stage of fire events. Firstly, a new conceptual model namely the PRiF (Psychological Response in a Fire) is developed through the literature of human behaviour in fire evacuation modelling and expert opinion approach. Then, the expert elicitation using fuzzy linguistic concept was adapted in quantifying the PRiF model. Finally, an example of expert elicitation study is demonstrated to illustrate the practical application of the proposed methodology.
Language: en
Bayesian network; Building fire safety; Evacuation behavior; Expert elicitation; Fuzzy linguistic term set; Human behavior; Psychological responses