Gomaa I, Adelzadeh M, Gwynne S, Spencer B, Ko Y, Benichou N, Ma C, Elsagan N, Duong D, Zalok E, Kinateder M. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(6): 3179-3185.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Fire incidents in large buildings pose challenges for occupants and first responders. Occupants need to find safe evacuation routes while first responders need to maneuver their way into the building. Fire conditions can become uncontrollable without warning to those located in remote sections of the building. Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help guide occupants to safe evacuation routes and first responders into the building. Here, we propose an integrated trained AI and data collection system that can make short-term predictions on fire behaviour, structural integrity and optimal egress path(s). The system can distribute guidance to users via mobile devices or public address systems.
