Abstract

The effectiveness of suppression of lithium ion battery, LIB, fires with water mist was investigated experimentally using a previously developed bench-scale wind tunnel. The experiments were conducted on lithium ion cell arrays constructed from twelve cylindrical (18,650 form factor), fully charged, lithium cobalt oxide cells, which were densely packed in a rectangular configuration without gaps. An electric heater was employed to initiate thermal runaway in one cell. Failure propagation was then tracked using thermocouples located at the bottom surfaces of the cells. Heat release due to flaming combustion was computed based on the oxygen consumption method. Experiments conducted at 640 l min−1 of air, 320 l min−1 of air, and 186 l min−1 of nitrogen tunnel purge flow were used as reference points. All reference point experiments underwent complete cascading failure. Addition of 1.0 and 1.6 g s−1 of water mist to 320 and 640 l min−1 of air produced agent concentrations of 14.1 and 11.1 wt%, respectively, which are slightly above the concentration of water mist recommended for suppression of traditional fires. Application of water mist at 1.0 and 1.6 g s−1 prevented cascading failure in 40% and 50% of the tests, respectively, and significantly reduced the rate of failure propagation in the other tests. At both water mist delivery rates, flaming combustion associated with burning of battery ejecta was inhibited, reducing the combustion efficiency below 50%. One of the key findings of this study is that suppression of flaming combustion is not sufficient to stop cascading failure. The array must be continually cooled with water mist until the temperature of the cells decreases below a certain threshold, which prevents chemical reactions between battery materials inside the cell casings.

