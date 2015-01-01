SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Thanasoulas I, Lauridsen D, Husted B, Giuliani L. Fire Technol. 2022; 58(4): 2357-2375.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10694-022-01255-w

The performance of fire doors is essential for the fire safety in buildings. In the present study, a series of large-scale fire tests on sliding doors is performed in the facilities of the Danish Institute of Fire and Security Technology. The test specimens comprise typical and commercially available door solutions for building applications. Similar doors of approximate dimensions 3 m × 3 m and 5 m × 3 m (width × height) are examined, while separate tests are conducted for each side of door exposed to fire. In all cases, the test specimens are mounted on appropriate wall frames of aeriated concrete as used in practice. The test results are compared in terms of transient temperature and deflection measurements.

FINDINGS reveal that the examined sliding doors exhibit satisfactory fire performance meeting the classification requirements. The overall fire performance is not affected by the width opening of door, while the fire resistance rating is significantly influenced by the side of exposure to fire. Finally, the failure characteristics are discussed, and the fire behavior of sliding doors is evaluated.


Building industry; Fire doors; Fire resistance; Fire safety; Fire tests; Oversized doors; Sliding doors

