Thanasoulas I, Lauridsen D, Husted B, Giuliani L. Fire Technol. 2022; 58(4): 2357-2375.
Abstract
The performance of fire doors is essential for the fire safety in buildings. In the present study, a series of large-scale fire tests on sliding doors is performed in the facilities of the Danish Institute of Fire and Security Technology. The test specimens comprise typical and commercially available door solutions for building applications. Similar doors of approximate dimensions 3 m × 3 m and 5 m × 3 m (width × height) are examined, while separate tests are conducted for each side of door exposed to fire. In all cases, the test specimens are mounted on appropriate wall frames of aeriated concrete as used in practice. The test results are compared in terms of transient temperature and deflection measurements.
Building industry; Fire doors; Fire resistance; Fire safety; Fire tests; Oversized doors; Sliding doors