Doba K, Saloppé X, Choukri F, Nandrino JL. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 132: e105815.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35914329
OBJECTIVES: Childhood trauma (physical, emotional, sexual abuse and/or physical and emotional neglect) represents a specific risk for developmental perturbations and long-term negative outcomes. Adolescents and young adults with childhood trauma have rarely experienced a single type of traumatic event but rather multiple traumatic experiences. However, studies on adolescent PTSD are sparse. This study examines the possible mediating role of mentalizing, cognitive and interpersonal emotion regulation strategies between multiple types of childhood trauma exposure and PTSD in adolescents and young adults.
Adolescents; PTSD; Emotion regulation; Childhood trauma; Mentalizing