Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of morbidity worldwide. Among the known risk factors, alcohol use disorders (AUDs) are particularly relevant, but data on the epidemiology and characteristics of suicide attempts (SA) in this group are lacking. We used electronic health records of national health services to identify individuals who received a diagnosis of AUD in the Metropolitan area of Bologna from 2009 to 2019. In this cohort we identified accesses to Emergency Departments for SA from 2009 to 2020. The Crude Suicide Rate (CSR) for 1,000 Person Years was 2.93, higher than the general population. The CSR was higher in females, within one year from receiving the diagnosis of AUD, in patients with psychiatric comorbidities, concomitant abuse of cannabis or benzodiazepines. As for Covid-19 pandemic, the risk ratio of SA was significantly higher in 2020 compared to 2019 in females. Our results are relevant to identify clinical risk factors for SA in patients with AUDs, which are strongly associated with suicide risk but with scarce data in the previous literature and paucity of evidence-based therapeutic interventions.

Language: en