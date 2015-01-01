|
Citation
|
Barlett CP, Roth BR, Rinker AM. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35912451
|
Abstract
|
Traditional bullying perpetration explicates the importance of a power differential between the bully and the victim-predominantly physical and/or social status. The application of power from traditional to cyberbullying is unclear. The current research utilized a longitudinal study to examine the relationships between four different derivations of power-belief in the irrelevance of muscularity for online bullying (BIMOB), social capital, harmful computer skills, and popularity motivation-and cyberbullying attitudes and perpetration. Participants (185 US emerging adults) completed self-report assessments of the aforementioned power constructs, cyberbullying attitudes, and cyberbullying behavior twice-6 months apart.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cyberbullying; popularity; power imbalance; social capital; technological efficacy