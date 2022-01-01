Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Individuals seeking refuge and asylum commonly present to health care practitioners with embodiment of mental distress resulting from the traumatic nature of their migration experiences. The number of displaced individuals has doubled over the past decade due to the impacts of war, religious and political conflict, climate change, and COVID-19. Studies point towards the need for a comprehensive scoping review to fully explicate the concept of embodied trauma, bridging the gap between phenomenological lived experience and the many treatments available.



OBJECTIVES: To inform psychotherapy guidelines by identifying the evidence for embodied trauma, clarifying key terms, examining how research is conducted, and identifying gaps in the knowledge.



METHOD: A five-stage scoping review protocol was operationalized to explore and analyze the existing literature and associated terminology by (a) identifying the research question, (b) identifying the relevant literature, (c) selecting the studies, (d) charting the data, and (e) collating, summarizing, and reporting the results.



RESULTS: Highlight the need for a clear definition of terms, the development of a culturally informed assessment and formulation for individuals experiencing embodied trauma, and reveal a gap in the research for the best treatment approach(es).



CONCLUSION: Proposal of a clear definition of embodied trauma and key themes for future research including culturally informed care, psychosocial support, language considerations, relational belonging, and inclusion of sexual, spiritual, and existential factors, moving away from purely Westernized diagnoses and treatments towards culturally informed care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

