Citation
Maryam E, Masoomeh A, Masomeh ZM, Nahid DN, Monir M. Ann. Geriatr. Med. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Geriatrics Society)
DOI
PMID
35915955
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Older people abuse includes intentional or unintentional conduct or omission of a specific behavior by a trusted person that causes injury or distress to older people. This study described older peoples' perceptions of abuse in Iranian society.
Language: en
Keywords
Perception; Older people; Abuse; Qualitative study