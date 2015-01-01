Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying, being a victim of violent behaviors, life satisfaction (LS) and self-rated health (SRH) in children and adolescents, all have consistently been recognized as vital factors in school performance and future individual life.



METHODS: This cross-sectional data secondary study was a part of the fifth Childhood and Adolescence Surveillance and Prevention of Adult Non-communicable disease (CASPIAN-V) in 2015. A total of 14,400 students 7-18 years and their parents living in 30 provinces in Iran were studied. A validated questionnaire of the World Health Organization on Global School-based Health Survey (WHO-GSHS) was used to measure the outcomes and socioeconomic variables. Family's socioeconomic status (SES) was determined using principal component analysis (PCA). The crude and adjusted odds ratios (95% confidence interval (CI)) were estimated using multiple logistic regressions for each outcome.



RESULTS: A total of 14,274 students completed the study, of whom 50.6% were boys. Overall, the prevalence of bullying, being a victim, life dissatisfaction (LDS), and poor SRH among students was 35.6, 21.4, 21.1, and 19.0%, respectively. In multiple-logistic regression analysis (Adjusted OR, (95%CI), students with an illiterate father and mother (1.60, (1.25-2.04), 1.28, (1.03-1.61), unemployed father (1.58, (1.29-1.81)), and one-parent family (1.32, (1.05 - 1.64) had a higher odd of Poor-SRH. Besides, a family size larger than four members (1.14, (1.03-1.25), and low-SES (1.35, (1.15-1.56), and illiteracy of the mother (1.64, (1.30-2.08) had a direct association with LDS. Mother illiteracy also increased the odds of bullying (1.77, (1.45-2.16) and being a victim (1.58, (1.26-1.98).



CONCLUSIONS: Some socioeconomic variables can be proposed as the statistically significant attribution of bullying and being a victim, LDS, and Poor-SRH in children and adolescents.

