|
Citation
|
Zhou J, Fan A, Zhou X, Pao C, Xiao L, Feng Y, Xi R, Chen Y, Huang Q, Dong B, Zhou J. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 132: e105787.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35917751
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment continues to pose a great challenge to psychiatry. Although there is growing evidence demonstrating that childhood maltreatment is an important risk factor for depressive disorders, it remains to be elucidated which specific symptoms occur after exposure to different kinds of childhood maltreatment, and whether certain pathways may account for these associations. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTINGS: A total of 203 adult patients (18-53 years old) with MDD, diagnosed by Structured Clinical Interview for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) criteria, were recruited from the outpatient clinic of Beijing Anding Hospital, Capital Medical University.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Quality of life; Childhood maltreatment; Network analysis; Major depressive disorder; Functional impairment