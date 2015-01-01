Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment continues to pose a great challenge to psychiatry. Although there is growing evidence demonstrating that childhood maltreatment is an important risk factor for depressive disorders, it remains to be elucidated which specific symptoms occur after exposure to different kinds of childhood maltreatment, and whether certain pathways may account for these associations. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTINGS: A total of 203 adult patients (18-53 years old) with MDD, diagnosed by Structured Clinical Interview for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV) criteria, were recruited from the outpatient clinic of Beijing Anding Hospital, Capital Medical University.



METHODS: Childhood maltreatment, depressive symptoms, functional impairment, and quality of life were evaluated by the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire - Short Form (CTQ-SF), 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17), Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS), and Quality of Life Enjoyment and Satisfaction Questionnaire-Short Form (Q-LES-Q-SF). Undirected network analysis was used to explore the most relevant connections between them. Bayesian network analysis was used to estimate a directed acyclic graph (DAG) while investigating the most likely direction of the putative causal association.



RESULTS: In network analysis, the strongest edges were a positive correlation between emotional abuse and suicidal behavior as well as a negative association between emotional neglect and age of onset. In DAG analysis, emotional abuse emerged as the most pivotal network node, triggering both suicidal behaviors and depression symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional abuse appears to be an extremely harmful form of childhood maltreatment in the clinical presentation of depression. This study has promise in informing the clinical intervention of depression.

Language: en