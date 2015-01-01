Abstract

Introduction Violence against pregnant women has become a public health issue and a violation of human rights. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines violence as any act (physical or verbal) that causes physical or psychological harm. Obstetric violence committed by healthcare providers can lead to significant health consequences harming both mother and child. During pregnancy, violence is more frequent than some obstetric complications that are routinely recorded or screened. Therefore, this study aims to assess the prevalence of violence against women during pregnancy and labor, and postpartum.



MATERIALS AND METHODS In this cross-sectional study, our study population consisted of women who have experienced pregnancy and labor in the Najd region. We used both face-to-face and online questionnaires that evaluated the knowledge and practice outcomes of women who have experienced violence during labor, in addition to the behavior of healthcare providers toward these women.



RESULTS In our analysis of demographic data, we found a significant association between age and having experienced violence before/during birth. Most women who experienced violence were between 25 and 45 years old (p=0.002). Furthermore, the history analysis revealed a significant association between follow-up regularity and violence experiences (p=0.010). Nursing students delivered most women (71%), and they did not provide information regarding the women's rights or procedures. Of the respondents, 39.6% did not feel comfortable and were afraid of the healthcare providers' words, phrases, or behaviors.



CONCLUSION Our study concluded that many women experience violence committed by healthcare providers before, during, and after labor without realizing it. As a result of the ignorance of their rights, violence is more prevalent among these women. As a recommendation, to expand on the rights, women organizations should dedicate more efforts and throw campaigns to raise the awareness of violence among other women.

