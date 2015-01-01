Abstract

Propanil is a widely used herbicide in agriculture and is also an important cause of poisoning in Sri Lanka. Incidence is around 2% and is commonly reported as self-poisoning. Although it is classified as an agent with low to medium toxicity, severe poisoning can cause lethal outcome and death especially when there is a limited medical facility. We describe a case of severe Propanil poisoning who was successfully treated in a peripheral hospital with available facilities.

