Citation
Arunpriyandan V, Kt S, Umakanth M. Cureus 2022; 14(6): e26416.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
35915699
PMCID
Abstract
Propanil is a widely used herbicide in agriculture and is also an important cause of poisoning in Sri Lanka. Incidence is around 2% and is commonly reported as self-poisoning. Although it is classified as an agent with low to medium toxicity, severe poisoning can cause lethal outcome and death especially when there is a limited medical facility. We describe a case of severe Propanil poisoning who was successfully treated in a peripheral hospital with available facilities.
Language: en
Keywords
|
blood transfusion; exchange transfusion; low resource setting; methemoglobinemia; methylene blue; propanil; propanil induced acidosis; propanil induced haemolysis; sri lanka; venesection