Johnston YA, Reome-Nedlik C, Parker EM, Bergen G, Wentworth L, Bauer M. Gerontologist 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35917287
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls are a leading cause of injuries and injury deaths for older adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Stopping Elderly Accidents Deaths and Injuries (STEADI) initiative, a multifactorial approach to fall prevention, was adapted for implementation within the primary care setting of a health system in upstate New York. The purpose of this paper is to: (a) report process evaluation results for this implementation using the Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation, and Maintenance (RE-AIM) framework and (b) examine the utility of RE-AIM for assessing barriers and facilitators. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: This evaluation used mixed methods. Qualitative evaluation involved semi-structured interviews with key stakeholders and intercept interviews with healthcare providers and clinic staff. Quantitative methods utilized surveys with clinic staff. Process evaluation tools were developed based on the AIM dimensions of the RE-AIM framework. The study was conducted over a 2-month period approximately 18 months post-implementation and complements previously published results of the program's reach and effectiveness.
Evaluation; Barriers; Falls; Analysis – Mixed Methods; Facilitators; STEADI