Abstract

It is widely accepted that positive safety culture improves organisations' safety performance and reduces the number of injuries and deaths. Safety culture has been well researched in high-risk industries; however, the hospitality industry until recently had no research of the concept unless related to food safety. This paper explores theoretical grounds for research of safety culture in hospitality, based on the aviation safety culture body of knowledge. Using aviation as a foundation is motivated by the similarities in operations between aviation and hospitality, especially when hospitality is compared to other high-risk industries. The paper proposes that safety culture models and their dimensions, frequently used in aviation, could be valuable for investigating and recommending improvements in the hospitality industry's safety culture. This paper's goal and aspiring contribution is to begin a discussion and build a theoretical base for future research about an advancement of safety in hospitality operations and reduction in industry's relatively high numbers of employee injuries.

