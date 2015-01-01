Abstract

Hip fractures following a low-impact fall are common in the elderly. Finite element (FE) models of the proximal femur can improve the prediction of fracture risk over current clinical standards. Foramina in the femoral neck may influence its fracture mechanics, albeit the majority of FE modelling approaches do not consider them. This study aimed to show how foramina affect fracture propagation and FE strain predictions in the femoral neck. μCT images were taken of 10 cadaveric proximal femora before and after fracture, following quasi-static mechanical loading representing a sideways fall. The μCT images of the fractured femora were used to determine where the bones fractured in relation to the foramina. FE models were created based on μCT and clinical CT scans of the intact femora. The superolateral side of the femoral neck was modelled with high detail including foramina. Element-specific Young's moduli were assigned and the models were solved quasi-statically. The models predicted high strains inside foramina, agreeing with experimental strain measurements. However, these high strains inside foramina were often not related to the observed fracture location. μCT images also confirmed that the foramina mostly remained intact after fracture. Using a fracture criterion based on local strain averaging improved the accuracy of the predicted fracture location as well as the correlation between the FE predicted fracture forces and the experimentally measured peak forces. To conclude, the presence of foramina can influence the fracture pattern in femoral neck fractures and inclusion of foramina in FE models improves the prediction of local strain concentrations.

Language: en