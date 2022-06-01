|
Citation
Mendez-Bustos P, Fuster-Villaseca J, Tapia A, Lopez-Castroman J. Medwave 2022; 22(6): e002567.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Mednet)
DOI
PMID
35916893
Abstract
Introduction Suicide is the second leading cause of premature death in people between 15 and 29 years old and the third in young people between 15 and 19 years old. Adolescence is a critical period concerning mental health disorders since there is greater vulnerability to suicidal behaviors. The situation in Latin America is worrying, with Chile being one of the two countries where suicide rates of children and adolescents increase yearly. This study aims to analyze clinical, psychological, family, and social risk factors associated with suicidal behavior in a clinical sample of adolescents treated in the public health system of the Maule region.
Language: es
Keywords
Adolescents; Suicidal Ideation; Psychiatric Disorder; suicide attempted