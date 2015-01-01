Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study explored the role of maternal depressive symptoms in the intergenerational transmission of childhood maltreatment and developmental psychopathology. Based on the sensitive window hypothesis, the effects of earlier versus later maternal depression symptoms on child development were analysed.



METHOD: Ninety-nine mother-child dyads, 65% of which had high-risk teenage mothers, participated in a longitudinal study with three assessments in the first 18 months of the child's life (T1-T3) and a 4th reassessment (T4) at the child's preschool age. Using serial mediation analyses, we tested whether the relationship between the mother's own maltreatment history (Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse Questionnaire) and the child's psychopathological outcome at preschool age was mediated in a causal effect chain by maternal depression in the first 2 years of life, by current maternal depression (Beck Depression Inventory-II) and by current maternal child abuse potential (Child Abuse Potential Inventory). The children's emotional problems and externalizing symptoms were assessed at preschool age by parent or teacher Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire ratings.



RESULTS: The results indicated that especially later maternal depression mediated the relationship between maternal childhood maltreatment and negative developmental outcomes in the next generation. The effects of maltreatment type on maternal depression were rather nonspecific. However, mental abuse affected existing risk factors more directly over time compared to physical and sexual abuse. Additionally, the impact of early life maltreatment and maternal depression on child psychopathology varied by rater. The pathway to externalizing symptoms was significant only in teacher ratings and for the pathway to emotional problems only in maternal ratings.



CONCLUSIONS: The present findings suggest that early maternal depression followed by ongoing maternal depression plays a mediating role in the intergenerational cycle of maltreatment. Therefore, in the future, interventions should be offered at an early stage, but also extend well beyond the first 2 years of a child's life, addressing maternal depression and trauma.

Language: en