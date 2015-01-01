Abstract

Previously youth-orientated, UK early intervention in psychosis (EI) services expanded care in 2016 to adults of any age. To compare EI care offering, clinical characteristics, and potential benefits for under-35s and over-35s, an observational study considering anonymised data for users of London-based EI services between April 2016 and December 2019 was conducted. Descriptive statistics and between groups comparisons are reported. The analysis considered 692 service users (32.5% over-35). Over-35s were more likely to be female, of poorer physical health, with severer problems at intake (Health of the Nation Outcome Scale, HoNOS). Under-35s had poorer appointment attendance, required increased use of inpatient facilities, and demonstrated greater risks to themselves and others. At discharge, HoNOS ratings indicated improvements for both groups. Over-35s constitute a considerable proportion of EI service-users, their care may involve less crisis management, more recovery-oriented intervention and physical health needs consideration. Care offering should reflect these needs.

Language: en