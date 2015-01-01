Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have examined psychiatric symptoms during the acute phase following a concussion in adolescents. Thus, this study compares anxiety and depression in acutely concussed and nonconcussed adolescents. HYPOTHESIS: Acutely concussed adolescents will report greater anxiety and depressive symptoms compared with nonconcussed adolescents. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Data were collected from 282 adolescents (111 concussed within 28 days of injury, 171 nonconcussed), 13 to 18 years of age, who completed Patient-Reported Outcome Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Anxiety and Depressive Symptoms measures. We calculated average T-scores for anxiety and depression across both groups and compared the proportion of those who scored above normal limits. Finally, we calculated risk ratios for anxiety and depression scores above normal limits.



RESULTS: Average T-scores for anxiety did not differ in concussed versus nonconcussed adolescents (mean: 45.9 [SD 10.84] vs 45.2 [8.1], respectively, P = 0.54), whereas average T-scores for depression were significantly higher in concussed versus nonconcussed adolescents (46.0 [10.88] vs 42.8 [8.48], respectively, P < 0.01). The proportion of concussed adolescents above normal limits for depression was greater than nonconcussed adolescents (32.4% vs 20.5%, respectively, P = 0.02). Post hoc sensitivity analyses excluding those with a history of anxiety or depression demonstrated a 1.45 (95% CI, 0.97, 2.01) and 1.56 (95% CI, 0.95, 2.56) increased risk of an above-normal anxiety and depression score for concussed compared with nonconcussed adolescents, respectively, although both were nonsignificant.



CONCLUSION: Although we found few significant differences between the 2 groups, the results highlight that many concussed adolescents met the threshold for above-average symptoms on the depression and anxiety PROMIS measures. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: In adolescents, there is increased risk for psychiatric sequalae in the acute period after a concussion. As such, we suggest that clinicians consider incorporating depression screening when caring for adolescents after a concussion.

