Citation
Ketenci HC, Ozsoy S, Aydoğdu Hİ, Altınok M. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2022; 28(8): 1115-1121.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
DOI
PMID
35920420
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents are among the most common causes of death. A small proportion of drownings are associated with traffic accidents. The roads in the Eastern Black Sea Region, where the study was conducted are fairly close to the seas, rivers, and ponds. This study aims to evaluate the cases who underwent autopsies after the traffic accident between 2009 and 2016 and who were found to have died as a result of drowning.
Language: en
Keywords
Accidents; Automobiles; Humans; Cause of Death; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; *Drowning