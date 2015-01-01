|
Citation
|
Ruan-Iu L, Rivers AS, Barzilay R, Moore TM, Tien A, Diamond G. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35924886
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a major, preventable public health problem. The general factor of psychopathology ("p" factor) might help improve detection and prediction of individuals at risk for suicide. This cross-sectional proof-of-concept study tests whether the p-factor score is associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) better than a depression scale alone. Youth (N = 841; mean age 18.02, SD = 3.36) in primary care were universally screened using the Behavioral Health Screen (BHS). Factor analysis and ROC results showed the BHS assesses the p-factor, and the p-factor score demonstrates higher classification accuracy of several types of STB than a depression scale. The p-factor could help clinicians in the identification of youths with STB.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; youth; screening; Behavioral Health Screen; p-factor