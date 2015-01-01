SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ruan-Iu L, Rivers AS, Barzilay R, Moore TM, Tien A, Diamond G. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2022.2106925

PMID

35924886

Abstract

Suicide is a major, preventable public health problem. The general factor of psychopathology ("p" factor) might help improve detection and prediction of individuals at risk for suicide. This cross-sectional proof-of-concept study tests whether the p-factor score is associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) better than a depression scale alone. Youth (N = 841; mean age 18.02, SD = 3.36) in primary care were universally screened using the Behavioral Health Screen (BHS). Factor analysis and ROC results showed the BHS assesses the p-factor, and the p-factor score demonstrates higher classification accuracy of several types of STB than a depression scale. The p-factor could help clinicians in the identification of youths with STB.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; youth; screening; Behavioral Health Screen; p-factor

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print