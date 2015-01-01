|
Patil DS, Bailey A, Yadav UN, George S, Helbich M, Ettema D, Ashok L. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1489.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35927657
Transportation is among the key aspects that influence active ageing. This realist review intends to understand the mechanisms of urban mobility infrastructure interventions and policies in low- and middle-income countries for older adults and to identify factors, which influenced the success or failure of interventions. We followed the steps suggested by Pawson and colleagues for a realist review. Electronic databases were searched from inception until August 2020. Studies were screened based on titles, abstracts and full text. The quality of included studies was assessed based on rigour and relevance. The evidence was obtained from 36 articles with diverse study designs conducted in 36 low- and middle-income countries.
Urban transportation; Public transport; Older adults; Low- and middle-income countries; Age-friendly cities; Contextual factors; Non-motorised transport; Transportation policies