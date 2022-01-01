Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many individuals. While emerging evidence has begun to document health (e.g., infection) and financial (e.g., job loss) consequences, less is known about the day-to-day experiences of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. The current study sought to address this gap in understanding by examining exposure to potentially stressful or traumatic experiences (PSTEs) and their relation to mental health among predominately low-income, African American/Black individuals.



METHOD: Adult caregivers (N = 110) from an ongoing longitudinal research project occurring prior the pandemic completed surveys about their exposure to COVID-19-specific PSTEs during the initial months of the pandemic. Information on participants was combined with pre-COVID-19 PSTE exposure and examined in relation to current mental health functioning (e.g., depression).



RESULTS: Findings indicated that participants experienced several different types of COVID-19-specific PSTEs across multiple domains, including home, work, social life, and health and well-being.



RESULTS from model testing indicated that COVID-19-specific PSTEs were only associated with worry about COVID-19-specifically. Adulthood PSTEs prior to COVID-19 were also associated with current anxiety symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Among low-income, African American/Black individuals with a history of exposure to PSTEs, additional PSTEs experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic may not contribute significantly to general mental health functioning above and beyond pre-COVID-19 PSTE exposures. Taken together, research on PSTE exposure from the pandemic should make attempts to account for lifetime PSTE exposure to most accurately evaluate current mental health concerns, especially among marginalized populations. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en