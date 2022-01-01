|
Cunha A, Martinho G, Gonçalves M, Matos M. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35925693
OBJECTIVE: This systematic review of the literature aims to systematize the current knowledge on psychological treatments implemented with trafficked children and adults, specifically exploring their effect on the mental health recovery of victims. Integrating this information is an important step to informing practice, as well as examining gaps in the literature and enlightening future research.
