Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This systematic review of the literature aims to systematize the current knowledge on psychological treatments implemented with trafficked children and adults, specifically exploring their effect on the mental health recovery of victims. Integrating this information is an important step to informing practice, as well as examining gaps in the literature and enlightening future research.



METHOD: A systematic search was conducted of five electronic databases for journal articles published until October 2019. This study followed the protocol based on Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (Moher et al., 2009) recommendations.



RESULTS: The search yielded six articles for inclusion in the review. Evidence for the efficacy of interventions to increase the mental health recovery of victims is inconclusive as most studies presented a range of methodology limitations, which in turn are related to difficulties with causal inferences and low external validity.



CONCLUSION: There is a need for further research in this area to increase informed practices and interventions with human trafficking victims. Implications for practice and research are discussed.

