Abstract

BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESIS: The nature of the robust association between cannabis use and schizophrenia remains undetermined. Plausible hypotheses explaining this relationship include the premise that cannabis use causes schizophrenia, increased liability for schizophrenia increases the risk of cannabis use initiation (eg, self-medication), or the bidirectional causal hypothesis where both factors play a role in the development of the other. Alternatively, factors that confound the relationship between schizophrenia and cannabis use may explain their association. Externalizing behaviors are related to both schizophrenia and cannabis use and may influence their relationship. STUDY DESIGN: This study aimed to evaluate whether externalizing behaviors influence the genetic relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia. We conducted a multivariate genome-wide association analysis of 6 externalizing behaviors in order to construct a genetic latent factor of the externalizing spectrum. Genomic structural equation modeling was used to evaluate the influence of externalizing behaviors on the genetic relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia.



RESULTS: We found that externalizing behaviors partially explained the association between cannabis use and schizophrenia by up to 42%.



CONCLUSIONS: This partial explanation of the association by externalizing behaviors suggests that there may be other unidentified confounding factors, alongside a possible direct association between schizophrenia and cannabis use. Future studies should aim to identify further confounding factors to accurately explain the relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia.

Language: en