Abstract

The safety situation of hazardous materials (hazmat) accidents during road transportation in China is severe and very serious accidents occurred frequently. Such accidents not only have a huge impact on the environment but also have serious consequences for people and the economy, such as fires and explosions. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the characteristics and laws of road transport accidents of hazmat systematically. This paper investigated 2777 hazmat transportation accidents in China from 2013 to 2019 to identify the characteristics, consequences, and causes of the accident. The results show that August (10.05%) and December (9.76%) are the peak periods of hazmat transportation accidents, while most hazmat transportation accidents occurred in the early morning (6:00–9:00 a.m.) and at noon (9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) hours. For the geographical location, the accidents mainly occurred in the east China (34.35%) and the northwest China areas (14.87%). The main types of hazmat transportation accidents were rollover (35.36%), rear-end (22.58%), and collision (14.87%), where the probability of a major leak was high. The most common hazmat transportation accidents involve gas (17.79%), flammable liquid (56.07%), and corrosive substance (12.28%). The most common consequences of the hazmat transportation accidents were leakage (80.34%), followed by fire release (8.32%) and explosion release (2.34%). Human factor (26.74%) is the main cause of hazmat transportation accidents. These findings could help hazmat transportation managers and planners develop appropriate measures for improving hazmat transportation safety.

Language: en