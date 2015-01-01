Abstract

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a significant global problem. Interventions implemented with youth affected by CSE frequently target singular adjacent issues (e.g., substance misuse or running away); however, research indicates these interventions are most efficacious when they simultaneously treat CSE sequelae (e.g., emotion dysregulation) paired with relationship skill-building; yet few such interventions exist. Furthermore, the evidence-based reports on CSE research currently lacks rigorous research methods, such as the use of validated measures and the provision of robust outcome data. The current study aimed to implement a combined emotion regulation and safe-relationships intervention (ERIC + YR: emotion regulation, impulse control and 'your relationships') in a community service providing outreach for young women affected by CSE. A randomised single-case series design was used to test the effects of ERIC + YR on emotion regulation strategies, psychological wellbeing, relationship safety knowledge and behaviours, across repeated measurements for young women affected by CSE (N = 2; Mage = 18.00). Phase A consisted of baseline measures for two to three weeks. Phase B consisted of 8-sessions of ERIC + YR delivered across three to six weeks by practitioners who had undertaken ERIC + YR training. Data collection included pre/post intervention measures as well as a daily questionnaire delivered via a smartphone application. While results showed clinically significant and reliable improvements in psychological wellbeing, no other outcome measures showed change between pre and post-intervention. The current study contributes to the evidence-base as an initial step in illuminating how an empirically driven intervention can be delivered as an adjunctive treatment for youth affected by CSE. Implications inform the current evidence-base, with future directions for intervention research discussed.



