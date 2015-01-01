Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is evidence that temporal duration is spatially represented on a horizontal mental timeline (MTL) with relatively short durations represented on the left and long duration on the right side. Most of this evidence comes from the visual domain.



OBJECTIVE: With the present study, we investigated whether temporal duration judgements of visual and auditory stimuli might be affected by spatial biases in time representation.



METHODS: Participants were asked to estimate the temporal duration of a target with respect to a reference stimulus. Two different exposure times were used for the reference (fast and slow), and three exposure times for the target with respect to the reference (shorter, equal, longer). Two versions of the task were implemented to probe visual and auditory temporal processing.



RESULTS: Participants showed enhanced performance when the target had longer duration than the reference independently of the type of task, but they were affected in opposite ways by the reference exposure time, in the two tasks. Best performance was observed for the fast reference in the visual domain and for the slow reference in the auditory one.



DISCUSSION: We argue that these findings provide evidence that temporal judgments of visual and auditory stimuli are affected by the duration of the reference stimulus, besides the duration of the target stimulus. Interestingly, they suggest putative leftward and rightward spatial biases in time representation for the visual and auditory domains, respectively, although future studies are necessary to further investigate these initial findings.

Language: en