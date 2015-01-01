Abstract

BACKGROUND: The worldwide population of child refugees is estimated to be over 10 million. Refugee children and adolescents are among the most vulnerable groups in the world, and the pandemic created new challenges for them.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the PTSD and depression levels of Syrian refugee children and adolescents, the difficulties they experienced in access to food and education, and the changes in their family income, and evaluate the effects of these factors on symptom severities of depression and PTSD.



METHODS: We used data obtained from 631 Syrian refugee children between the ages of 7 and 15. Assessment measures for exposure to PTSD and depression included a socio-demographic form, stressors related to COVID-19, the Child and Adolescent Trauma Survey (CATS), and the patient-rated Children's Depression Inventory (CDI). ANCOVA is conducted to evaluate the differences between the symptoms of PTSD and depression. The regression analysis was used to determine the relationship between the scales and the demographic data.



RESULTS: The study finds that 40.7% of the refugee children experienced at least one trauma, 24.9% met the criteria for PTSD, and 15.5% met the criteria for depression. The changes in income and food access are associated with PTSD and depression, while access to education is not associated with PTSD and depression. The adolescents aged between 12 and 15 show more depression and PTSD symptoms then the children aged between 7 and 11.



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed that the most risky group in refugee children and adolescents in terms of PTSD and depression were the adolescents aged between 12 and 15 and the children and adolescent whose family income was decreased and had limited access to food.

Language: en