Abstract

Information about unsafe foods or feeds must be exchanged between European Union (EU) member states as quickly as possible. This is why the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) exists. It helps to ensure that products that may be harmful to health do not enter the market or can be specifically withdrawn from the market. Different notifications are used depending on the risk and urgency. This article provides an overview of the 61 notifications in the RASFF between 2020 and 2022 on the Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) content in cannabidiol (CBD) oils and CBD food supplements. These products are available on the EU market despite the lack of novel food approval. Δ9-THC is a naturally occurring psychotropic compound extracted from the hemp plant Cannabis sativa that can have adverse effects on consumers (such as drowsiness, dizziness, tachycardia, or changes in blood pressure). In a previous German national survey, 23 of the 125 products tested (18%) exceeded the lowest observed adverse effect level (LOAEL) of Δ9-THC. In comparison, for products identified as a serious risk in the RASFF, the Δ9-THC concentrations were generally higher (up to 2410 mg/kg) and 14 of 34 products (41%) exceeded the LOAEL. Considering these data, a threshold of 500 mg/kg (0.05%) may be proposed to define a serious risk, as the LOAEL would not be exceeded in typical consumption scenarios below this level and serious risks, as well as narcotic effects in the product group of food supplements, could be excluded. This threshold could be used in the interim until the full toxicological assessment is available within the novel food approval procedure.

