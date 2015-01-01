Abstract

With the development of computer hardware technology, the real-time problem of visual target tracking algorithm increasingly depends on hardware solutions. The core problem of visual target tracking is how to enhance the robustness of tracking algorithm to various complex background environments and various interference factors. Aiming at overcoming the defect that the traditional SLAM (simultaneous localization and map building) algorithm based on EKF (extended Kalman filter) has a slow repair speed for environmental interference, a Monocular SLAM_WOCPF (Monocular vision SLAM based on weight optimization combined particle filter) algorithm is proposed. The weights of all particles are reoptimized in the particle set and they are combined with the tendency of particles to degenerate and deplete. In this way, the chance of self replication of low weight particles is increased, thus increasing the diversity of the whole sample. Furthermore, the improved PF (particle filter) algorithm is applied to solve the problem of road sign observation of mobile robots, so as to expand its application scope. The results show that the mean road sign errors of the Monocular SLAM_WOCPF algorithm in two noise environments are 0.332/m and 0.441/m. The conclusion shows that the Monocular SLAM_WOCPF road sign observation method proposed in this paper can effectively improve the matching success rate of visual road signs and improve the observation quality.

Language: en