Citation
Ann JE, Bae SM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
35929353
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of disaster trauma, disaster conflict, and economic loss on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and to verify the moderating effect of personal and community resilience in these relationships. The data of 1914 people, aged 20 or above, who had experienced natural disasters (earthquake, typhoon, flooding) were used.
Keywords
community resilience; post-traumatic stress disorder; disaster conflict; disaster trauma; economic loss