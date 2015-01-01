|
Citation
Benjamin S, Parsons M, Apthorp D, Lykins AD. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e913790.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
35928428
PMCID
Abstract
As anthropogenic climate change progresses, there is an increasing need for individuals to make appropriate decisions regarding their approach to extreme weather events. Natural hazards are involuntary risk environments (e.g., flooded roads); interaction with them cannot be avoided (i.e., a decision must be made about how to engage). While the psychological and sociocultural predictors of engagement with voluntary risks (i.e., risk situations that are sought out) are well-documented, less is known about the factors that predict engagement with involuntary risk environments. This exploratory study assessed whether mental health (depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms), personality traits, and cultural worldviews combine to predict engagement with involuntary risk, using the situation of floodwater driving. An Australian sample (N = 235) was assessed via questionnaire and scenario measures.
Language: en
Keywords
risk-taking behavior; cultural worldviews; floodwater driving; mood states; personality traits