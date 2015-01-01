Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is one of the cases that contribute to a high number of death cases as unintentional injury cases worldwide. The victims of this issue are higher among primary school children. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be performed for drowning victims who showed an absence of breathing and pulse to regain their consciousness and their life. Furthermore, providing the knowledge and practice of CPR should not only be limited to adults but also the children including at the primary level.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to identify knowledge and the practice of CPR for drowning victims before and after the intervention given.



METHODS: A pre-post interventional study design with a purposive sampling method was conducted at the primary school. The studied participants were primary school children who live near the coastal areas. Developed self-administered questionnaires and CPR educational videos were used in this study to identify the knowledge and practice of the studied participants. The data were analysed by using IBM SPSS statistics version 25.0.



RESULTS: The studied participant's ages were 10 and 11 years old. They were capable of comprehending the information delivered to them. Both knowledge and practice of CPR for drowning victims were increased after the educational video intervention was given to them.



CONCLUSION: The findings showed that although they lacked knowledge and practice of CPR for drowning victims before the intervention, they were able to show improvements in their total score for both parts after the intervention. Educating the children as early as 10 years old regarding CPR for drowning victims was capable to be carried out in the local setting. Hence, the implementation of CPR courses in the curriculum of school children starting from the primary level may happen in the future.

Language: en