Citation
Jones AW. Forensic Sci. Rev. 2022; 34(2): 131-143.
Copyright
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35932486
Abstract
This article reviews how the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden enforce their legislation pertaining to driving under the influence of alcohol and/or other impairing drugs. The evidence necessary for a successful prosecution of traffic offenders has undergone radical changes over the past 50 years. The once widely used clinical tests of impairment are no longer a major element of the prosecution case and a physician is more seldom required to examine apprehended drivers and document any clinical signs and symptoms of alcohol and/or drug influence. These clinical tests have been superseded by results derived from a comprehensive toxicological analysis of psychoactive substances in samples of the driver's blood. The current statutory limits of blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) are among the lowest in the world: Norway and Sweden (0.20 g/kg) and Denmark and Finland (0.50 g/kg).
Language: en
Keywords
traffic safety; Alcohol; blood analysis; drug abuse; DUID; enforcement strategy; evidential breath-analysis; impaired driving legislation; Nordic countries