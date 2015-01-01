Abstract

Because opioid overdose deaths in the United States continue to rise, it is critical to increase patient access to buprenorphine, which treats opioid use disorder and reduces mortality. An underrecognized barrier to buprenorphine treatment (both for maintenance and treatment of acute withdrawal) is limited access to buprenorphine monoproduct. In the United States, buprenorphine is primarily prescribed as a combination product also containing naloxone, added to reduce the potential for misuse. Because naloxone has relatively low sublingual bioavailability compared with buprenorphine, adverse effects are generally considered mild and rare. The authors' clinical experience, however, suggests that adverse effects may be less benign than generally accepted and can have negative effects for the patient, the provider-patient relationship, and the health care system as a whole. The insistence on prescribing combination product can foster stigma and mistrust, creating barriers to care and increased risk of overdose and death.

Language: en