SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Samlan H, Shetty A, McWhirter EH. J. Coll. Stud. Psychother. 2021; 35(3): 272-289.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/87568225.2020.1734133

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding barriers to treatment-seeking among college students with suicidal ideation (SI) is critical to campus suicide prevention efforts. We used data from the Healthy Minds Study to test for gender and racial/ethnic differences in self-reported barriers to professional help-seeking among college students with past-year SI. Students (n = 1,817) with SI who reported no past-year care indicated their reasons from a list of 25 attitudes, experiences, and structural factors. We examined differences in reported barriers to mental health services between men and women and between Asian, Black, Latino, and White students. There were significant gender differences for seven of the barriers, including that men were more likely to report a preference to deal with issues on their own. There were significant racial-ethnic group differences for 14 barriers. Implications for suicide prevention practices and policies are provided, including targeted group outreach tailored to the most salient barriers to treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Barriers; college mental health; suicidal ideation; suicide prevention; utilization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print