Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a significant public health problem. Health care professionals can play an important role in the identification and reporting of such cases. This study was conducted to assess the awareness level among doctors working in a medical Institute about CSA.



Materials and Methods:

This is a cross-sectional descriptive study. Data was collected using a closed-ended structured questionnaire. Descriptive analysis was done to compute percentages and frequencies. Respondents' educational qualification, as well as the relationship between their level of education and their awareness of child abuse, was also assessed.



Results:

Nearly 70% of respondents came across child abuse cases, wherein sexual abuse was found to be the commonest (58%), followed by physical abuse (28%). Nearly 40% of child abuse cases were reported in the hospital where they worked, while 15% of child abuse cases occurred in other hospital areas. The study also revealed that 81% of respondents had knowledge about child sexual abuse. However, only 34% were aware of the repercussions of non-reporting of a child abuse case. Nearly 64% of respondents had an idea about an online complaint system for child abuse, and 70% were aware of the availability of a one-stop centre at a respondent's hospital. The majority (68%) were aware of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on sexual abuse. On seeking information regarding evidence of anal sexual abuse among children and adolescents, 36% were completely aware, and 13% were partly aware of it.



Conclusion:

There is a need for continued education and advancement of all health care professionals to improve the diagnosis and reporting of CSA.

Language: en