Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firefighting is physically and physiologically exhausting besides encompassingexposure to toxic fire emissions.



AIM OF THE STUDY: Was assessed the occupational health hazardsamong firefighters at Benha City. Research design: A descriptive study design was used to conductthis study. Setting: This study was conducted at Benha firefighting Station which located in BenhaCity. Sample: A systematic random sample was used in the study; it includes 222 firefighters. Tool:An interviewing questionnaire was used and consists of five parts to assess: A) Demographiccharacteristics of firefighters. B) Firefighter's work characteristics. C) Occupational health hazards thatfacing firefighters at their work place. D) Firefighter's knowledge regarding occupational hazards E)Firefighter's reported practices regarding usage of preventive measures.



RESULTS: 78% of firefightersworked more than 8 hours daily, 76% of firefighters were exposed to occupational hazards as burn,sleep deprivation, heat stress, inhalation of smoke and poisoning gases and 77% of firefighters hadinadequate knowledge regarding to occupational health hazards.



CONCLUSION: There was highlystatistically significant relation between total firefighters' knowledge and their total practices (p- value< 0.001). Recommendations: Continuous training courses about occupational health hazards should beprovided for Benha firefighters.

