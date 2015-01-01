Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ambulance work had a variety of biological, chemical, physical, an ergonomicand psychological hazard that cause dangers to workers during work. Aim of study: Was to assessthe occupational health hazards among workers in Ambulance Center.



Research Design: Adescriptive research design was utilized to conduct this study. Setting: This study was conducted atAmbulance Center in Benha City, Qalyubia Governorate. The work in Ambulance Center was for24hour shift/ day for 2days/ week.



Sample: Convenient sample was used in this study for workers who attended at previous setting. The total number of ambulance vehicles was 15 ambulancevehicles distributed all over Benha City and its surroundings and it contained 100 ambulance workers.



Tools of data collection: One tool was used: An structured interviewing questionnairewhich consisted of four parts to assess workers' demographic characteristics and work experience,health problem of workers, knowledge about occupational health hazards and reported practices regarding preventive measures).



RESULTS: 40.0 % of studied workers their age were from 31 years to40 years with mean age was 39.78±8.19, 74.0% of studied workers worked for 72 hours / week atAmbulance Center, 62.0% of them had muscle strain from Musculoskeletal system injuries as past medical history at last 6 months and 88.0% of them had fatigue as present medical history, 70% of them had good total knowledge scores related to occupational health hazards and 68.0% of studiedworkers had satisfactory practices regarding prevention of occupational health hazard.



CONCLUSION: Less than one third of studied ambulance workers had average total knowledge scores regardingoccupational hazards. More than two thirds of studied ambulance workers had satisfactory practicesregarding prevention of occupational health hazards. There were highly statistically significantrelations between the studied ambulance workers' total practices scores and their total knowledgescores.



Recommendations: Developed and implemented training program for ambulance workersto improve their knowledge and practices toward prevention of occupational health hazards.

Language: en