Sanz-Martin A, García-León IA. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10608-022-10313-0

Child sexual abuse (CSA) can generate PTSD and cognitive deficiencies. Studies using priming tasks have reported that adults with PTSD tend to remember threatening events better than pleasant or neutral ones.


Child sexual abuse; Emotional stimuli; Girls; Priming; PTSD

