Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify the degree of life satisfaction of middle school adolescents, to understand the influence of depression on life satisfaction, and to confirm the moderating effect of smartphone addiction in the relationship between depression and life satisfaction. The subjects of this study were 315 middle school adolescents. Data were analyzed by frequency analysis, mean and standard deviation, Pearson correlation, and hierarchical multiple regression analysis. Among the general characteristics, the items that showed differences in life satisfaction were perceived atmosphere, communication with parents, and school life satisfaction. Factors predicting the degree of life satisfaction of middle school adolescents were school life satisfaction, family atmosphere, depression, and smartphone addiction in order. Smartphone addiction showed a significant moderating effect on the effect of depression in middle school adolescents on life satisfaction. In other words, it was confirmed that smartphone addiction strengthens the effect of depression in middle school adolescents on life satisfaction.



본 연구의 목적은 중학교 청소년의 삶의 만족정도를 확인하고, 우울이 삶의 만족정도에 미치는 영향 력을 파악하는 한편 우울과 삶의 만족과의 관계에서 스마트폰중독의 조절효과를 확인하는 것이다. 남녀 중학교 청소년 315명을 연구대상으로 하며, 자료분석을 위해 SPSS win 26 프로그램을 이용하여 빈도분석, 평균 및 표준편차, Pearson상관관계, 위계적 다중회귀분석을 실시한 결과는 다음과 같다. 일반적 특성 중 삶의 만족정도에 차이를 보인 항목은 가정의 분위기, 부모님과의 대화, 학교생활만족 이었으며, 중학교 청소년의 삶의 만족정도를 예측하는 요인은 학교생활만족도가 높은 경우, 학교생 활만족도가 보통인 경우, 가정의 분위기가 화목한 경우, 가정의 분위기가 보통인 경우, 우울, 스마트 폰중독의 순으로 나타났다. 중학교 청소년의 우울이 삶의 만족도에 미치는 영향에 대해 스마트폰중 독이 유의한 조절효과를 나타내었다. 즉 스마트폰중독은 중학교 청소년의 우울이 삶의 만족정도에 미치는 영향을 강화하는 것으로 확인되었다. 이러한 결과를 바탕으로 중학교 청소년의 삶의 만족도 향상을 위한 중재적·실천적 함의를 제시하였다.

Language: ko