Abstract

The Serious Accidents Punishment Act was enacted in a surprise move to raise corporate managers' interest and awareness of fatal accidents, effective on January 2022. The government policy to reduce serious disasters by punishments has significant limitations. Thus, it is important to conduct a study on estimating industrial accident costs in the safety and health management system so that companies can voluntarily check the workplace realities. In order to strengthen the occupational safety and health (OSH) management system, this study focuses on the development of safety accident cost disclosure items, estimating industrial accident loss costs, both direct and indirect. The OSH disclosure items can be divided into general information of companies, OSH management system, OSH budget and expenses, certification status, and corporate industrial accident information. And also the OSH disclosure survey form was developed.



중대재해처벌법은 사망사고에 대한 기업 경영자의 관심과 경각심 제고를 위하여 전격적으로 제정되 었으며 2022년 1월 27일부터 시행되었다. 과거부터 진행해 온 산업안전보건 법률에 근거한 처벌로 중대재해 사망자수를 감축하는 정책은 더 이상 효과를 얻기 어려운 한계점이 발생한다. 따라서 기업 이 자발적으로 스스로 안전보건관리체계의 현실을 확인하고 미래지향적으로 나아갈 수 있도록 안전 보건관리체계의 구축을 위하여 산재 직간접비용 추정 연구를 수행하는 것은 매우 중요하다. 본 연구 는 안전보건관리체계를 강화하기 위하여 안전사고비용 공시 항목 개발과 산재 직간접 손실비용 추 정을 중점으로 수행한다. 안전보건공시 항목은 대항목으로 기업의 일반현황 정보, 안전보건관리체 계, 안전보건예산 및 지출현황, 안전보건인증 현황, 기업 산업재해 정보로 구분할 수 있다. 기업단위 안전보건공시 조사양식을 개발하고 직접비에 직접비용, 보험비용 항목을 반영하고 간접비에 회사자 체 보상비용, 인적 손실비용, 물적 손실비용, 생산매출 손실비용, 기타관리 손실비용, 사회적 손실비 용, 개인적 손실비용 항목을 반영한다.

Language: ko