|
Citation
|
Baek H, Kim DH, Jeon Y. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(2): 29-40.
|
Vernacular Title
|
중대재해 예방을 위한 안전보건관리체계의 공시 항목 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Serious Accidents Punishment Act was enacted in a surprise move to raise corporate managers' interest and awareness of fatal accidents, effective on January 2022. The government policy to reduce serious disasters by punishments has significant limitations. Thus, it is important to conduct a study on estimating industrial accident costs in the safety and health management system so that companies can voluntarily check the workplace realities. In order to strengthen the occupational safety and health (OSH) management system, this study focuses on the development of safety accident cost disclosure items, estimating industrial accident loss costs, both direct and indirect. The OSH disclosure items can be divided into general information of companies, OSH management system, OSH budget and expenses, certification status, and corporate industrial accident information. And also the OSH disclosure survey form was developed.
Language: ko