Abstract

In this study, we tried to suggest a plan to secure an evacuation site for local residents in preparation for the spread of anxiety and accidents caused by chemical accidents in petrochemical complexes. In the event of a chemical accident, it is recommended to limit movement as much as possible for optimal evacuation. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to utilize an evacuation space in your current location. Currently, civil defense facilities are designated as evacuation sites, and chemical disaster prevention equipment must be stored in existing evacuation facilities and air blocking facilities must be installed. To this end, it is necessary to establish comprehensive measures for chemical safety management of local governments. After that, preventive management and movement training functions such as accident prevention, measurement and monitoring, and follow-up evacuation support should be strengthened.



이 연구는 석유화학산단의 화학사고 발생으로 인한 지역주민의 불안 가중과 사고 확산에 대비한 주민 대피구역의 확보방안을 제안하는 데 목적이 있다. 정부가 화학물질관리법과 화학물질 등록평 가관련 법률을 개정하여 위해관리계획서 상에 주민 소산 계획을 포함하고 있으나, 이를 위한 전용대 피소 지정은 전무한 실정이다. 화학사고 발생 시 최적의 대피를 위해서는 이동을 최대한 자제하는 것이 최선이므로 현재 위치에서 대피할 수 있는 공간적 활용이 선행되어야 한다. 대피 장소는 현재 민방위 시설과 재난대피 시설이 지정되어 있는데, 화학사고가 많이 발생하는 지역의 특성을 고려하 여 현재 시설을 화학전용시설로 전환하여 사용할 수 있도록 화학물질의 특성에 적합한 방재물품을 보완하고 차단시설을 추가할 수 있다. 이를 위해서는 광역단위의 화학물질 안전관리 종합계획 수립 이 요구되며, 이를 바탕으로 사고예방 측정 모니터링을 비롯한 예방관리와 사후 대피지원 및 이동훈 련 기능을 강화하여야 한다.

