Citation
Cho S, Ko SH. Crisisonomy 2022; 18(1): 37-50.
Vernacular Title
석유화학단지 내 화학물질 누출사고 발생 시 주민 대피 지원방안 - 충청남도 서산시를 중심으로 -
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Crisis and Emergency Management: Theory and Praxis)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this study, we tried to suggest a plan to secure an evacuation site for local residents in preparation for the spread of anxiety and accidents caused by chemical accidents in petrochemical complexes. In the event of a chemical accident, it is recommended to limit movement as much as possible for optimal evacuation. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to utilize an evacuation space in your current location. Currently, civil defense facilities are designated as evacuation sites, and chemical disaster prevention equipment must be stored in existing evacuation facilities and air blocking facilities must be installed. To this end, it is necessary to establish comprehensive measures for chemical safety management of local governments. After that, preventive management and movement training functions such as accident prevention, measurement and monitoring, and follow-up evacuation support should be strengthened.
Language: ko